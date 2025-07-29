Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s current trading price is -43.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.87%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.12 and $11.07. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.24 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 12.34 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) is currently priced at $6.24. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.0 after opening at $6.24. The day’s lowest price was $6.25 before the stock closed at $5.92.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $11.07 on 07/31/24 and a low of $5.12 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.41B and boasts a workforce of 9200 employees.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Patterson-UTI Energy Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.42, with a change in price of -1.27. Similarly, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc recorded 12,784,955 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.91%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PTEN stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

PTEN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc over the last 50 days is 64.18%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 53.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 38.11% and 36.87%, respectively.

PTEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -37.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.69%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PTEN has fallen by 6.03%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.03%.