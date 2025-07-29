ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc. (ORIC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -7.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.49%. The price of ORIC increased 0.32% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.23%.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) stock is currently valued at $10.34. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $25.0 after opening at $10.41. The stock briefly dropped to $12.0 before ultimately closing at $11.18.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $14.67 on 02/10/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $3.90 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of ORIC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -29.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 165.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.90 and $14.67. The ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 10.94 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 103.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 881.50M and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.66, with a change in price of +2.24. Similarly, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 1,012,116 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.24%.

ORIC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ORIC stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ORIC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 75.51%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 17.95%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.74% and 70.38%, respectively.