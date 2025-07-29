ON’s Market Fluctuations: Is Now the Right Time to Invest?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -16.33% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.63%. The price of ON fallen by 9.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.12%.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) has a current stock price of $58.66. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $75.0 after opening at $58.66. The stock’s low for the day was $33.0, and it eventually closed at $56.92.

In terms of market performance, ON Semiconductor Corp had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $80.08 on 07/29/24, while the lowest value was $31.04 on 04/08/25.

52-week price history of ON Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. ON Semiconductor Corp’s current trading price is -26.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.04 and $80.08. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 9.87 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 9.76 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.51B and boasts a workforce of 26490 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for ON Semiconductor Corp

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating ON Semiconductor Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.32, with a change in price of +14.17. Similarly, ON Semiconductor Corp recorded 10,004,396 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.85%.

ON’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ON stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.45.

ON Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ON Semiconductor Corp over the last 50 days is at 78.40%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 58.93%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 45.26% and 52.08%, respectively.