Olo Inc (OLO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Olo Inc’s current trading price is 3.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.93%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.56 and $10.16. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.97 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Olo Inc (OLO) has a stock price of $10.48. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $10.25 after an opening price of $10.47. The day’s lowest price was $10.25, and it closed at $10.13.

Olo Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.16 on 07/29/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.56 on 10/10/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Olo Inc (OLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 65.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.78B and boasts a workforce of 617 employees.

Olo Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Olo Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.95, with a change in price of +3.77. Similarly, Olo Inc recorded 2,398,329 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +56.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OLO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

OLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Olo Inc over the last 50 days is 98.27%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 98.35% and 98.39%, respectively.

OLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 118.44%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OLO has fallen by 21.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.50%.