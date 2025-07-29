logo

Olo Inc (OLO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Olo Inc’s current trading price is 3.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.93%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.56 and $10.16. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 9.94 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.97 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Olo Inc (OLO) has a stock price of $10.48. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $10.25 after an opening price of $10.47. The day’s lowest price was $10.25, and it closed at $10.13.

Olo Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $10.16 on 07/29/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $4.56 on 10/10/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Olo Inc (OLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 65.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.78B and boasts a workforce of 617 employees.

Olo Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Olo Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.95, with a change in price of +3.77. Similarly, Olo Inc recorded 2,398,329 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +56.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OLO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

OLO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Olo Inc over the last 50 days is 98.27%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 98.35% and 98.39%, respectively.

OLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 118.44%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.43%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OLO has fallen by 21.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.50%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.