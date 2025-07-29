Offerpad Solutions Inc’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) currently has a stock price of $1.63. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.2 after opening at $1.63. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.0 before it closed at $1.8.

The market performance of Offerpad Solutions Inc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $5.13 on 12/04/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.91, recorded on 06/30/25.

52-week price history of OPAD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Offerpad Solutions Inc’s current trading price is -68.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 79.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.91 and $5.13. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.75 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Offerpad Solutions Inc (OPAD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.17M and boasts a workforce of 200 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Offerpad Solutions Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Offerpad Solutions Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3891, with a change in price of -0.3000. Similarly, Offerpad Solutions Inc recorded 492,256 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.54%.

OPAD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPAD stands at 6.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

OPAD Stock Stochastic Average

Offerpad Solutions Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 17.82%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 17.82%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 21.78% and 28.25%, respectively.

OPAD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -63.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.04%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OPAD has fallen by 75.27%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -47.59%.