Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Occidental Petroleum Corp’s current trading price is -25.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.95%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $34.78 and $61.35. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 11.6 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) has a stock price of $45.55. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $65.0 after an opening price of $45.55. The day’s lowest price was $38.0, and it closed at $44.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corp experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $61.35 on 07/31/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $34.78 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.83B and boasts a workforce of 13323 employees.

Occidental Petroleum Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Occidental Petroleum Corp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.35, with a change in price of -0.98. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum Corp recorded 12,504,768 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OXY stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.69.

OXY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Occidental Petroleum Corp over the last 50 days is 75.19%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.17% and 61.35%, respectively.

OXY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -24.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OXY has fallen by 5.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.93%.