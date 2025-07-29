NWTN Inc (NWTN) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. NWTN Inc’s current trading price is -65.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 301.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.30 and $3.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.67 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.22 million over the last three months.

NWTN Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.48 on 05/19/25 and the lowest value was $0.30 on 03/31/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NWTN Inc (NWTN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 238.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 347.72M and boasts a workforce of 68 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1160, with a change in price of +0.6654. Similarly, NWTN Inc recorded 1,099,649 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +121.53%.

NWTN Stock Stochastic Average

NWTN Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.14%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.24%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.54% and 7.00%, respectively.

NWTN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 14.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 72.29%. The price of NWTN decreased -21.19% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.59%.