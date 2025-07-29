Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Norfolk Southern Corp’s current trading price is -3.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $201.63 and $288.11. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.89 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.56 million observed over the last three months.

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) currently has a stock price of $277.61. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $323.0 after opening at $278.62. The lowest recorded price for the day was $233.0 before it closed at $286.42.

The market performance of Norfolk Southern Corp has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $288.11 on 07/24/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $201.63, recorded on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.59B and boasts a workforce of 19600 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Norfolk Southern Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 242.28, with a change in price of +37.87. Similarly, Norfolk Southern Corp recorded 1,535,775 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.87%.

How NSC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NSC stands at 1.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.15.

NSC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Norfolk Southern Corp over the last 50 days is at 77.58%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 64.53%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.84% and 82.62%, respectively.

NSC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.54%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.87%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NSC has fallen by 8.52%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.95%.