NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. NewGenIvf Group Ltd’s current trading price is -99.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -8.94%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.50 and $656.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 25.2 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.98 million over the last 3 months.

NewGenIvf Group Ltd’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $656.00 on 10/15/24 and a low of $0.50 for the same time frame on 07/29/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -85.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.97M and boasts a workforce of 76 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.7897, with a change in price of -17.2373. Similarly, NewGenIvf Group Ltd recorded 2,845,204 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -97.39%.

NIVF Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for NewGenIvf Group Ltd over the last 50 days is 0.53%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 3.76%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 3.06% and 3.29%, respectively.

NIVF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -99.77% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -99.16%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NIVF has leaped by -55.80%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -17.83%.