Nebius Group N.V: Analyzing NBIS Stock Trends

The current stock price for Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) is $52.75. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $84.0 after opening at $52.75. It dipped to a low of $47.0 before ultimately closing at $51.37.

In terms of market performance, Nebius Group N.V had a somewhat regular.

52-week price history of NBIS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Nebius Group N.V’s current trading price is -9.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 274.38%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $14.09 and $58.16. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 8.54 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 12.99 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 115.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.57B and boasts a workforce of 1371 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Nebius Group N.V

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Nebius Group N.V as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.98, with a change in price of +23.14. Similarly, Nebius Group N.V recorded 12,265,018 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +78.15%.

NBIS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NBIS stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

NBIS Stock Stochastic Average

Nebius Group N.V’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 76.91%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 62.07%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.47% and 55.83%, respectively.

NBIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -26.74% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.53%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NBIS has fallen by 0.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.73%.