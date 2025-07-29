Navigating DOC’s Stock Market Maze: Ups and Downs in 2025

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -15.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -17.14%. The price of DOC decreased -1.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.20%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) stock is currently valued at $17.26. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $29.0 after opening at $17.26. The stock briefly dropped to $18.0 before ultimately closing at $17.6.

In terms of market performance, Healthpeak Properties Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $23.13 on 10/24/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $16.64 on 05/22/25.

52-week price history of DOC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Healthpeak Properties Inc’s current trading price is -25.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$16.64 and $23.13. The Healthpeak Properties Inc’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 13.63 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 6.59 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Healthpeak Properties Inc (DOC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.25B and boasts a workforce of 387 employees.

Healthpeak Properties Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Healthpeak Properties Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.35, with a change in price of -2.99. Similarly, Healthpeak Properties Inc recorded 6,285,435 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.77%.

DOC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOC stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

DOC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Healthpeak Properties Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 25.05%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 8.33%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.20% and 67.97%, respectively.