Navigating CNH Stock: CNH Industrial NV Journey

The stock of CNH Industrial NV (CNH) is currently priced at $12.99. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $21.0 after opening at $12.99. The day’s lowest price was $11.5 before the stock closed at $13.31.

CNH Industrial NV experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $14.27 on 07/10/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $9.28 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of CNH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. CNH Industrial NV’s current trading price is -8.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 39.98%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $9.28 and $14.27. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 11.45 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 19.81 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.23B and boasts a workforce of 35850 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for CNH Industrial NV

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating CNH Industrial NV as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.61, with a change in price of +1.22. Similarly, CNH Industrial NV recorded 19,717,486 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.37%.

Examining CNH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNH stands at 3.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.32.

CNH Stock Stochastic Average

CNH Industrial NV’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.84%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.93% and 38.32%, respectively.

CNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 31.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CNH has fallen by 0.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.61%.