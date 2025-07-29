Navigating BA’s Stock Market Maze: Ups and Downs in 2025

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 31.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 34.28%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BA has fallen by 16.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.09%.

The stock of Boeing Co (BA) is currently priced at $236.41. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $285.0 after opening at $236.41. The day’s lowest price was $150.0 before the stock closed at $233.06.

Boeing Co saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $235.27 on 07/28/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $128.88 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of BA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Boeing Co’s current trading price is 0.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.43%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $128.88 and $235.27. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 7.86 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.16 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Boeing Co (BA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 178.25B and boasts a workforce of 172000 employees.

Boeing Co: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Boeing Co as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 191.78, with a change in price of +77.51. Similarly, Boeing Co recorded 8,867,670 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.78%.

BA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Boeing Co’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 99.47%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.26%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 93.61% and 92.12% respectively.