National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s current trading price is -29.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.00%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.20 and $9.89. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.28 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.68 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) currently stands at $7.02. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $15.0 after starting at $7.02. The stock’s lowest price was $10.0 before closing at $6.42.

In terms of market performance, National Energy Services Reunited Corp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.89 on 10/22/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.20 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 677.10M and boasts a workforce of 6554 employees.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating National Energy Services Reunited Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.52, with a change in price of -0.80. Similarly, National Energy Services Reunited Corp recorded 552,913 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NESR stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

NESR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for National Energy Services Reunited Corp over the last 50 days is 99.36%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 99.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.96% and 68.33%, respectively.

NESR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -24.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -26.26%. The price of NESR fallen by 16.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.46%.