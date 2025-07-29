Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Mondelez International Inc’s current trading price is -8.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.97%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $53.95 and $76.06 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.98 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 7.12 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) is $69.58. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $81.0 after an opening price of $69.58. The stock briefly fell to $66.0 before ending the session at $70.58.

Mondelez International Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $76.06 on 09/10/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $53.95 on 02/05/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 90.09B and boasts a workforce of 90000 employees.

Mondelez International Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Mondelez International Inc as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 66.97, with a change in price of +4.29. Similarly, Mondelez International Inc recorded 8,168,148 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.57%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MDLZ stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

MDLZ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Mondelez International Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 78.64%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 70.10%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.25% and 83.41%, respectively.

MDLZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 4.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 21.18%. The price of MDLZ fallen by 2.70% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.23%.