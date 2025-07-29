logo

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Mobileye Global Inc’s current trading price is -32.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.48 and $22.51 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.5 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 5.67 million over the last three months.

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) stock is currently valued at $15.18. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $31.1 after opening at $15.18. The stock briefly dropped to $12.0 before ultimately closing at $14.82.

Mobileye Global Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $22.51 on 01/07/25 and a low of $10.48 for the same time frame on 09/12/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.47B and boasts a workforce of 3900 employees.

Mobileye Global Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Mobileye Global Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.51, with a change in price of +0.79. Similarly, Mobileye Global Inc recorded 5,117,993 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.49%.

MBLY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Mobileye Global Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 13.49%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.49%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 10.60% and 10.84%, respectively.

MBLY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -31.90%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.22%. The price of MBLY decreased -17.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.36%.

