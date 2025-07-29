MIND’s Stock Tango: The Dance of Gains and Losses in 2025

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 108.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 6.83%. The price of MIND fallen by 8.99% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 33.43%.

The present stock price for MIND Technology Inc (MIND) is $9.7. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.0 after an opening price of $9.7. The stock briefly fell to $8.0 before ending the session at $8.76.

The market performance of MIND Technology Inc’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.10 on 02/21/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.05 on 09/06/24.

52-week price history of MIND Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. MIND Technology Inc’s current trading price is -12.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 218.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.05 and $11.10. The MIND Technology Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.25 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MIND Technology Inc (MIND) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 77.30M and boasts a workforce of 146 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.76, with a change in price of +2.50. Similarly, MIND Technology Inc recorded 239,573 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.72%.

MIND’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MIND stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

MIND Stock Stochastic Average

MIND Technology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 97.22%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.21% and 48.50%, respectively.