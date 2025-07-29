MIMI: A Tale of Ups & Downs – 74.80% gain in 6 Months, 25.76% in 30 Days

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic.

Mint Inc Ltd experienced a rather steady stock market performance.

52-week price history of MIMI Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Mint Inc Ltd’s current trading price is 7.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 160.12%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $3.36 and $8.16. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.79 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.64 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 116.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 201.11M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.61, with a change in price of +3.33. Similarly, Mint Inc Ltd recorded 460,934 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.55%.

MIMI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MIMI stands at 0.88. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MIMI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Mint Inc Ltd over the last 50 days is 96.66%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.10%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.43% and 93.31%, respectively.