Mercer International Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 291.56M Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Mercer International Inc (MERC) is $4.36. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $4.0 after opening at $4.36. The stock touched a low of $3.5 before closing at $3.96.

Mercer International Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.28 on 02/27/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.18 on 07/22/25.

52-week price history of MERC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Mercer International Inc’s current trading price is -47.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.18 and $8.28. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.6 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Mercer International Inc (MERC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 291.56M and boasts a workforce of 3580 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Mercer International Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Mercer International Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.51, with a change in price of -3.08. Similarly, Mercer International Inc recorded 557,338 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -41.40%.

MERC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MERC stands at 3.48. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.45.

MERC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Mercer International Inc over the past 50 days is 91.47%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 91.47%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 84.71% and 65.54%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

MERC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -43.89%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -34.83%. The price of MERC fallen by 25.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 34.57%.