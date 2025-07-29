MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. MEI Pharma Inc’s current trading price is -33.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 307.53%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.46 and $9.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.12 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.93 million over the last three months.

MEI Pharma Inc’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $9.00 on 07/18/25, with the lowest value being $1.46 on 04/16/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 183.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.65M and boasts a workforce of 28 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.57, with a change in price of +3.52. Similarly, MEI Pharma Inc recorded 592,223 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +144.86%.

MEIP Stock Stochastic Average

MEI Pharma Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 56.30%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.34%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.53% and 62.69%, respectively.

MEIP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 79.76%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 108.77%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MEIP has fallen by 121.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.16%.