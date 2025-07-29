Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s current trading price is -35.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.66%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.51 and $6.55. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Real Estate reached around 2.4 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 9.07 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) is $4.24. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $7.0 after opening at $4.21. It dipped to a low of $3.5 before ultimately closing at $4.26.

In terms of market performance, Medical Properties Trust Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.55 on 09/17/24, while the lowest value was $3.51 on 01/13/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -23.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.54B and boasts a workforce of 118 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Inc

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Medical Properties Trust Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.98, with a change in price of -1.50. Similarly, Medical Properties Trust Inc recorded 9,521,963 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.18%.

How MPW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MPW stands at 1.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.99.

MPW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Medical Properties Trust Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 21.67%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 36.72%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.89% and 46.49%, respectively.

MPW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -18.55% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MPW has leaped by -5.04%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.53%.