MCVT’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $1.13 to $6.64 – What’s Next for Investors?

Mill City Ventures III Ltd experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.64 on 07/28/25 and the lowest value was $1.13 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of MCVT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Mill City Ventures III Ltd’s current trading price is -10.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 425.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.13 to $6.64. In the Financial sector, the Mill City Ventures III Ltd’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 26.68 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.91 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Mill City Ventures III Ltd (MCVT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 304.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.01M and boasts a workforce of 2 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.82, with a change in price of +3.99. Similarly, Mill City Ventures III Ltd recorded 1,480,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +204.62%.

MCVT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Mill City Ventures III Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 67.55%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 67.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 68.74% and 54.11% respectively.

MCVT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 104.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 113.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MCVT has fallen by 219.35%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 237.50%.