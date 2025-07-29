Lumen Technologies Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

The current stock price for Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) is $4.47. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.0 after opening at $4.47. It dipped to a low of $2.0 before ultimately closing at $4.33.

Lumen Technologies Inc’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $10.33 on 11/11/24, with the lowest value being $1.68 on 07/29/24.

52-week price history of LUMN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Lumen Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -56.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 166.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.68 and $10.33. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 9.39 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 10.83 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.59B and boasts a workforce of 25000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Lumen Technologies Inc

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Lumen Technologies Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.15, with a change in price of -0.34. Similarly, Lumen Technologies Inc recorded 11,872,958 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.07%.

LUMN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LUMN stands at 62.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 59.98.

LUMN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lumen Technologies Inc over the last 50 days is at 76.55%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 44.93%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.70% and 41.74%, respectively.

LUMN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 194.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.49%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LUMN has fallen by 2.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.71%.