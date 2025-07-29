logo

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Lithium Argentina AG’s current trading price is -25.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.71 and $3.96. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.28 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.13 million observed over the last three months.

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) has a current stock price of $2.95. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $9.5 after opening at $2.95. The stock’s low for the day was $2.3, and it eventually closed at $3.23.

Lithium Argentina AG’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.96 on 10/29/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.71 on 06/03/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lithium Argentina AG (LAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 39.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 477.81M.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Lithium Argentina AG

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Lithium Argentina AG as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.16, with a change in price of +0.86. Similarly, Lithium Argentina AG recorded 1,058,513 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +41.15%.

How LAR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LAR stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LAR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lithium Argentina AG over the past 50 days is 81.05%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 76.03%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 90.39% and 93.38%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -1.01% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 7.66%. The price of LAR fallen by 38.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.36%.

