LI’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Li Auto Inc ADR’s Performance

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) stock is currently valued at $27.05. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $39.46 after opening at $27.33. The stock briefly dropped to $26.0 before ultimately closing at $29.19.

Li Auto Inc ADR’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $33.12 on 02/26/25 and a low of $17.44 for the same time frame on 08/28/24.

52-week price history of LI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Li Auto Inc ADR’s current trading price is -18.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $17.44 to $33.12. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Li Auto Inc ADR’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 15.21 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.4.15 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Li Auto Inc ADR (LI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.59B and boasts a workforce of 32248 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Li Auto Inc ADR

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Li Auto Inc ADR as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.99, with a change in price of -1.55. Similarly, Li Auto Inc ADR recorded 5,143,486 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.41%.

Examining LI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LI stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

LI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Li Auto Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 23.06%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 23.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 46.75% and 57.50% respectively.

LI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 40.86%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 14.55%. The price of LI decreased -1.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.31%.