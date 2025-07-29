Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s current trading price is -7.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 73.92%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $30.18 and $56.60. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.43 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has a stock price of $52.49. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $72.5 after an opening price of $52.49. The day’s lowest price was $47.0, and it closed at $52.41.

Las Vegas Sands Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $56.60 on 12/09/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $30.18 on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.09B and boasts a workforce of 40300 employees.

Las Vegas Sands Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Las Vegas Sands Corp as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.61, with a change in price of +7.40. Similarly, Las Vegas Sands Corp recorded 5,918,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.41%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LVS stands at 7.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 7.48.

LVS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Las Vegas Sands Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 95.41%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 93.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.95% and 85.26% respectively.

LVS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 30.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 20.67%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LVS has fallen by 20.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.74%.