Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lam Research Corp’s current trading price is -3.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.11%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $56.32 and $102.59 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.15 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 10.07 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is $98.62. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $125.0 after an opening price of $98.62. The stock briefly fell to $70.0 before ending the session at $96.96.

In terms of market performance, Lam Research Corp had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $102.59 on 07/21/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $56.32 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.15B and boasts a workforce of 17450 employees.

Lam Research Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 22 analysts are rating Lam Research Corp as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.56, with a change in price of +22.18. Similarly, Lam Research Corp recorded 11,457,884 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LRCX stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

LRCX Stock Stochastic Average

Lam Research Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.81%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.99%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.70% and 38.44%, respectively.

LRCX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 8.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 23.77%. The price of LRCX fallen by 1.84% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.07%.