Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kraft Heinz Co’s current trading price is -22.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $25.44 and $36.53 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.06 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 14.53 million over the last three months.

The stock of Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) is currently priced at $28.25. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $51.0 after opening at $28.25. The day’s lowest price was $26.0 before the stock closed at $28.68.

Kraft Heinz Co ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $36.53 on 09/05/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $25.44 on 06/27/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.44B and boasts a workforce of 36000 employees.

Kraft Heinz Co: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Kraft Heinz Co as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.20, with a change in price of -2.73. Similarly, Kraft Heinz Co recorded 13,312,316 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.81%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KHC stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

KHC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kraft Heinz Co’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 75.74%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 75.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.23% and 89.77%, respectively.

KHC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -14.52% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KHC has fallen by 9.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.80%.