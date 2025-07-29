logo

KOS’s Stock Woes: Down -30.32% in 6 Months, Down -30.32% in Just 5 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -55.24%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -30.32%. The price of KOS increased 27.81% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.94%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) stock is currently valued at $2.39. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $7.0 after opening at $2.39. The stock briefly dropped to $2.2 before ultimately closing at $2.22.

Kosmos Energy Ltd saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.66 on 07/31/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.38 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of KOS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Kosmos Energy Ltd’s current trading price is -57.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.38 and $5.66. The Kosmos Energy Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 7.55 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 10.86 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.14B and boasts a workforce of 243 employees.

Kosmos Energy Ltd: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Kosmos Energy Ltd as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.94, with a change in price of +0.03. Similarly, Kosmos Energy Ltd recorded 10,992,654 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.27%.

KOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KOS stands at 2.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.59.

KOS Stock Stochastic Average

Kosmos Energy Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.85%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.58%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.27% and 84.39%, respectively.

