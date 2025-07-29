KO’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Coca-Cola Co’s Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Co (KO) stock is currently valued at $68.09. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $85.0 after opening at $68.09. The stock briefly dropped to $59.6 before ultimately closing at $69.17.

The market performance of Coca-Cola Co’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $74.38 on 04/22/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $60.62 on 01/07/25.

52-week price history of KO Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Coca-Cola Co’s current trading price is -8.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.33%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $60.62 and $74.38. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 13.63 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 15.88 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Coca-Cola Co (KO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 293.04B and boasts a workforce of 69700 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Coca-Cola Co

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating Coca-Cola Co as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.75, with a change in price of -2.10. Similarly, Coca-Cola Co recorded 17,291,963 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.99%.

Examining KO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KO stands at 1.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.57.

KO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Coca-Cola Co’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.65%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 0.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.49% and 13.79%, respectively.

KO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 3.46%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 9.96%. The price of KO decreased -1.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.83%.