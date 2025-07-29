Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s current trading price is -13.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $30.12 and $38.28 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.47 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 11.58 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) currently stands at $32.97. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $42.0 after starting at $32.97. The stock’s lowest price was $34.0 before closing at $33.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $38.28 on 09/24/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $30.12 on 01/13/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.79B and boasts a workforce of 29400 employees.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Keurig Dr Pepper Inc as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 33.71, with a change in price of -0.63. Similarly, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc recorded 12,457,415 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.87%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KDP stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

KDP Stock Stochastic Average

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 28.45%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 40.42% and 53.28%, respectively.

KDP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.61%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 5.84%. The price of KDP leaped by -0.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.05%.