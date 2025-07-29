logo

KB Financial Group Inc ADR (KB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. KB Financial Group Inc ADR’s current trading price is -15.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.04%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $46.38 and $92.39. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.76 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.22 million over the last 3 months.

At present, KB Financial Group Inc ADR (KB) has a stock price of $78.4. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $104.15 after an opening price of $78.4. The day’s lowest price was $104.15, and it closed at $85.91.

In terms of market performance, KB Financial Group Inc ADR had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $92.39 on 07/24/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $46.38 on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

KB Financial Group Inc ADR (KB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 27.90B and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.37, with a change in price of +24.95. Similarly, KB Financial Group Inc ADR recorded 217,165 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KB stands at 2.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

KB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for KB Financial Group Inc ADR over the last 50 days is 46.24%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.31% and 50.67%, respectively.

KB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 32.12%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 26.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KB has leaped by -3.91%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.76%.

