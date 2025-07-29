JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. JPMorgan Chase & Co’s current trading price is -0.77% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $190.90 and $299.59. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.59 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.51 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) is $297.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $350.0 after opening at $297.91. The stock touched a low of $235.0 before closing at $298.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $299.59 on 07/29/25, and the lowest price during that time was $190.90, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 826.17B and boasts a workforce of 317233 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating JPMorgan Chase & Co as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 259.57, with a change in price of +46.55. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co recorded 10,320,317 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.50%.

How JPM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JPM stands at 3.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

JPM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of JPMorgan Chase & Co over the past 50 days is 92.96%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 84.80%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 90.99% and 91.47%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

JPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 42.46%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 11.82%. The price of JPM fallen by 3.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.01%.