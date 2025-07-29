Jetblue Airways Corp Inc. (JBLU) Price Performance: Is It Undervalued or Overvalued?

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -23.24%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -45.97%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JBLU has fallen by 3.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) currently has a stock price of $4.36. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $8.0 after opening at $4.36. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.0 before it closed at $4.38.

The market performance of Jetblue Airways Corp has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $8.31 on 01/21/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.34, recorded on 04/16/25.

52-week price history of JBLU Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Jetblue Airways Corp’s current trading price is -47.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.54%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $3.34 and $8.31. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 14.11 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 23.9 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.54B.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Jetblue Airways Corp

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Jetblue Airways Corp as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.68, with a change in price of -1.73. Similarly, Jetblue Airways Corp recorded 25,060,227 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.41%.

JBLU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JBLU stands at 3.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.65.

JBLU Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Jetblue Airways Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 30.06%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.77%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.44% and 44.75%, respectively.