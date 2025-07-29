JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. JD.com Inc ADR’s current trading price is -31.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.13%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $24.13 and $47.82. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.6 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 10.44 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of JD.com Inc ADR (JD) is currently priced at $32.85. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $70.24 after opening at $32.62. The day’s lowest price was $28.01 before the stock closed at $33.22.

JD.com Inc ADR experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $47.82 on 10/07/24 and the lowest value was $24.13 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.40B and boasts a workforce of 570895 employees.

JD.com Inc ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 27 analysts are rating JD.com Inc ADR as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.30, with a change in price of -10.86. Similarly, JD.com Inc ADR recorded 12,634,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -24.81%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JD stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

JD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, JD.com Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 57.26%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 57.26%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 62.43% and 67.78% respectively.

JD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.49%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JD has leaped by -0.67%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.04%.