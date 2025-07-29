INVO Fertility Inc (IVF) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. INVO Fertility Inc’s current trading price is -96.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -11.51%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.00 and $51.12. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.69 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, INVO Fertility Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $51.12 on 10/14/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.00 on 07/29/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

INVO Fertility Inc (IVF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -66.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.65M and boasts a workforce of 37 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.25, with a change in price of -9.54. Similarly, INVO Fertility Inc recorded 1,195,989 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IVF stands at 1.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.44.

IVF Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for INVO Fertility Inc over the last 50 days is 2.69%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 5.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 7.37% and 7.73%, respectively.

IVF Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -93.20%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -89.31%. The price of IVF leaped by -35.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -48.85%.