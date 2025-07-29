Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Invivyd Inc’s current trading price is -69.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 136.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.35 and $2.74 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.3 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.75 million over the last three months.

At present, Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has a stock price of $0.84. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.0 after an opening price of $0.84. The day’s lowest price was $0.8, and it closed at $0.79.

Invivyd Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $2.74 on 02/06/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.35 on 01/30/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 100.44M and boasts a workforce of 99 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7306, with a change in price of -0.2127. Similarly, Invivyd Inc recorded 1,783,309 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.26%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IVVD stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IVVD Stock Stochastic Average

Invivyd Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 47.51%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.77%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.93% and 72.42%, respectively.

IVVD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -37.51%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 77.02%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IVVD has fallen by 4.81%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.74%.