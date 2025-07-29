Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s current trading price is -42.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 302.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.45 and $3.14 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 7.06 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) is $1.81. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.0 after an opening price of $1.81. The stock briefly fell to $1.5 before ending the session at $1.92.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.14 on 01/07/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.45 on 11/15/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 127.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 360.12M and boasts a workforce of 415 employees.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Innoviz Technologies Ltd as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9904, with a change in price of +1.0851. Similarly, Innoviz Technologies Ltd recorded 5,524,219 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +149.69%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INVZ stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

INVZ Stock Stochastic Average

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.78%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.93% and 82.04%, respectively.

INVZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 132.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.09%. The price of INVZ fallen by 19.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.43%.