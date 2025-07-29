logo

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s current trading price is -42.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 302.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.45 and $3.14 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.64 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 7.06 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) is $1.81. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $4.0 after an opening price of $1.81. The stock briefly fell to $1.5 before ending the session at $1.92.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.14 on 01/07/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.45 on 11/15/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 127.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 360.12M and boasts a workforce of 415 employees.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Innoviz Technologies Ltd as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9904, with a change in price of +1.0851. Similarly, Innoviz Technologies Ltd recorded 5,524,219 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +149.69%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INVZ stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

INVZ Stock Stochastic Average

Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.78%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.93% and 82.04%, respectively.

INVZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 132.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.09%. The price of INVZ fallen by 19.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 3.43%.

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.