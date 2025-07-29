ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s current trading price is -2.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.14%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $27.26 and $34.56. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.41 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 4.58 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is currently priced at $33.84. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $42.0 after opening at $33.84. The day’s lowest price was $39.0 before the stock closed at $34.1.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $34.56 on 07/21/25 and the lowest value was $27.26 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 120.75B and boasts a workforce of 182665 employees.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.60, with a change in price of +6.24. Similarly, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR recorded 5,164,473 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IBN stands at 0.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.65.

IBN Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 66.82%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 55.11%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 68.94% and 77.05% respectively.

IBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 18.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IBN has fallen by 1.35%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.11%.