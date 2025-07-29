I-Mab ADR (IMAB) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. I-Mab ADR’s current trading price is -39.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 214.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.60 and $3.08. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.56 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.54 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of I-Mab ADR (IMAB) is $1.87. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $7.0 after opening at $1.87. The stock touched a low of $5.0 before closing at $2.11.

I-Mab ADR’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.08 on 06/09/25, and the lowest price during that time was $0.60, recorded on 04/04/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 122.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 147.62M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for I-Mab ADR

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating I-Mab ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.41, with a change in price of +0.97. Similarly, I-Mab ADR recorded 428,541 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +107.55%.

How IMAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMAB stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

IMAB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of I-Mab ADR over the past 50 days is 45.78%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 4.40%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 9.64% and 10.85%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IMAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 32.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 73.15%. The price of IMAB leaped by -7.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.79%.