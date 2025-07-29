Hyperion DeFi Inc (HYPD) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Hyperion DeFi Inc’s current trading price is -92.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1017.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.85 and $124.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.3 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.7 million over the last three months.

The market performance of Hyperion DeFi Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $124.80 on 07/29/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.85 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hyperion DeFi Inc (HYPD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 771.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 53.22M and boasts a workforce of 14 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.09, with a change in price of +7.92. Similarly, Hyperion DeFi Inc recorded 3,034,553 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +501.27%.

HYPD Stock Stochastic Average

Hyperion DeFi Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 52.30%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.08%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.91% and 16.99%, respectively.

HYPD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -91.58% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 107.97%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HYPD has fallen by 20.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -18.38%.