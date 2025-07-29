HWH International Inc Inc. (HWH) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -40.53%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 12.40%. The price of HWH fallen by 114.50% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 93.79%.

In terms of market performance, HWH International Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.20 on 12/10/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.90 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of HWH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. HWH International Inc’s current trading price is -60.97% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 212.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.90 and $7.20. The HWH International Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 38.2 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.98 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

HWH International Inc (HWH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 142.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.21M and boasts a workforce of 16 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3248, with a change in price of +0.3204. Similarly, HWH International Inc recorded 788,891 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.77%.

HWH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HWH stands at 0.40. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

HWH Stock Stochastic Average

HWH International Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.19%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 87.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.37% and 48.84%, respectively.