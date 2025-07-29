Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Hudbay Minerals Inc’s current trading price is -11.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.38%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.95 and $11.13. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.23 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 7.45 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) is $9.84. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $11.5 after an opening price of $9.84. The stock briefly fell to $11.5 before ending the session at $9.87.

Hudbay Minerals Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $11.13 on 07/02/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $5.95 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.89B and boasts a workforce of 2803 employees.

Hudbay Minerals Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Hudbay Minerals Inc as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.60, with a change in price of +2.95. Similarly, Hudbay Minerals Inc recorded 7,675,079 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.82%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HBM stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.43.

HBM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hudbay Minerals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 59.56%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 21.35% and 27.72% respectively.

HBM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 23.15% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 14.55%. The price of HBM leaped by -8.04% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.41%.