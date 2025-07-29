Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s current trading price is -15.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $12.22 and $19.26 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.24 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 9.68 million over the last three months.

At present, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has a stock price of $16.3. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $21.0 after an opening price of $16.34. The day’s lowest price was $15.0, and it closed at $16.4.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $19.26 on 12/11/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $12.22 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.30B and boasts a workforce of 165 employees.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Host Hotels & Resorts Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.15, with a change in price of +0.27. Similarly, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recorded 10,072,637 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.71%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HST stands at 0.85. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

HST Stock Stochastic Average

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 80.09%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.16% and 77.99%, respectively.

HST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -4.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.15%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HST has fallen by 3.39%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.06%.