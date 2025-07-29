Hertz Global Holdings Inc Inc. (HTZ) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 76.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 60.82%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HTZ has leaped by -3.32%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.58%.

At present, Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) has a stock price of $6.84. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $6.0 after an opening price of $6.81. The day’s lowest price was $2.7, and it closed at $6.96.

In terms of market performance, Hertz Global Holdings Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.39 on 04/22/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.47 on 09/11/24.

52-week price history of HTZ Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -27.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 176.72%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $2.47 and $9.39. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 2.66 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 8.94 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.11B and boasts a workforce of 26000 employees.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Hertz Global Holdings Inc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 4 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.03, with a change in price of +2.59. Similarly, Hertz Global Holdings Inc recorded 14,341,688 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +59.98%.

HTZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 43.20%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.97%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 25.73% and 41.43% respectively.