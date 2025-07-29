GTLS: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2025

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.48%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GTLS has fallen by 18.37%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.10%.

At present, Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has a stock price of $198.64. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $250.0 after an opening price of $198.6. The day’s lowest price was $169.0, and it closed at $171.65.

Chart Industries Inc experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $220.03 on 01/17/25 and the lowest value was $101.60 on 09/11/24.

52-week price history of GTLS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Chart Industries Inc’s current trading price is -9.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 95.51%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$101.60 and $220.03. The Chart Industries Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 7.31 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.8 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.93B and boasts a workforce of 11928 employees.

Chart Industries Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Chart Industries Inc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 152.26, with a change in price of +32.75. Similarly, Chart Industries Inc recorded 860,141 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.72%.

GTLS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GTLS stands at 1.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.27.

GTLS Stock Stochastic Average

Chart Industries Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.81%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.21%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.83% and 87.15%, respectively.