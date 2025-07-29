Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc’s current trading price is -84.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.12 and $1.46. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.94 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.99 million observed over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $1.46 on 07/29/24, while the lowest value was $0.12 on 04/21/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.01M and boasts a workforce of 180 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2199, with a change in price of -0.0310. Similarly, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc recorded 2,650,210 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.92%.

How GWAV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GWAV stands at 0.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

GWAV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc over the last 50 days is at 40.33%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 33.28%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 54.36% and 67.91%, respectively.

GWAV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -84.73%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -46.28%. The price of GWAV increased 20.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.37%.