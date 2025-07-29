Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Gossamer Bio Inc’s current trading price is 2.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 199.23%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.66 and $1.93 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.56 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.19 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) currently stands at $1.98. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $15.0 after starting at $1.98. The stock’s lowest price was $1.25 before closing at $1.84.

Gossamer Bio Inc’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $1.93 on 07/28/25 and a low of $0.66 for the same time frame on 11/21/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 106.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 450.06M and boasts a workforce of 145 employees.

Gossamer Bio Inc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Gossamer Bio Inc as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2106, with a change in price of +0.8500. Similarly, Gossamer Bio Inc recorded 1,979,945 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +75.22%.

GOSS Stock Stochastic Average

Gossamer Bio Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.20%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.01%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.74% and 84.71%, respectively.

GOSS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 85.05%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 112.90%. The price of GOSS fallen by 52.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.14%.