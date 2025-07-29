GME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.35: What It Means for Gamestop Corporation’s Future

The stock of Gamestop Corporation (GME) is currently priced at $22.98. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.5 after opening at $22.98. The day’s lowest price was $13.5 before the stock closed at $23.33.

The market performance of Gamestop Corporation’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $35.81 on 05/28/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $18.73 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of GME Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gamestop Corporation’s current trading price is -35.83% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $18.73 to $35.81. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Gamestop Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 11.33 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.14.53 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gamestop Corporation (GME) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.28B and boasts a workforce of 6000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.57, with a change in price of -1.32. Similarly, Gamestop Corporation recorded 13,849,566 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.43%.

Examining GME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GME stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

GME Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Gamestop Corporation over the last 50 days is 10.09%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 19.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.47% and 46.37%, respectively.

GME Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -4.29% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.25%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GME has leaped by -3.77%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.04%.