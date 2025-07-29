FRSH’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 4.19% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -23.32%. The price of FRSH leaped by -6.92% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.41%.

The present stock price for Freshworks Inc (FRSH) is $13.8. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $27.0 after an opening price of $13.88. The stock briefly fell to $17.0 before ending the session at $14.0.

The market performance of Freshworks Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.77 on 01/28/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.81 on 10/10/24.

52-week price history of FRSH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Freshworks Inc’s current trading price is -30.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.81 and $19.77. The Freshworks Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 3.29 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 3.21 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.07B and boasts a workforce of 4400 employees.

Freshworks Inc: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Freshworks Inc as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.58, with a change in price of -2.75. Similarly, Freshworks Inc recorded 3,181,063 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.54%.

FRSH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FRSH stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

FRSH Stock Stochastic Average

Freshworks Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.44%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 18.89% and 26.58%, respectively.